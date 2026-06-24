Keep Pets Safe and Stress-Free This Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is almost here, and while we love the fireworks and celebrations, our pets may not feel the same way! Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joins us with simple ways to keep our furry family members safe, calm, and comfortable during the holiday.

From fireworks anxiety to backyard barbecue hazards, Stacy shares what pet owners should know before the festivities begin. She'll also discuss summer safety essentials, including how to prevent heat-related emergencies and why updated ID tags and microchips are so important this time of year.

Whether you're planning a cookout, heading to a gathering, or watching fireworks, these easy tips can help make the holiday enjoyable for every member of the family, pets included!

For more pet safety resources and information, visit www.wihumane.org.

