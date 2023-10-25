Watch Now
Keep Creepy Critters Out of Your Home!

Rose Pest Solutions
As temperatures continue to cool down, critters will be trying to get in. Mice and rats can even fit through holes the size of a dime! Janelle Laccino, Marketing Director at Rose Pest Solutions joins us to give us some ways to protect your home from pests this winter. Mice and rats aren’t just a nuisance; they also pose health threats. Rose Pest Solutions wants to provide folks with tips you can do to prevent a creepy invasion. Rose Pest Control is offering $50 off any new ongoing prevention program when folks mention TMJ4. Get a free quote for your home or business at rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS?
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 12:34:08-04

