June Dairy Month with Sunset Farms, Six Generations Strong !

June is Dairy Month, and we’re proud to highlight local farms like Sunset Farms!

As a 6th-generation dairy farm started in 1847, Sunset Farms shares a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication, care, and innovation that go into producing high-quality milk right here in Wisconsin. From managing herd health to leading a team of employees, the farm blends tradition with modern practices like water recycling, cover crops, and soil management to ensure sustainability for future generations.

Family is at the heart of Sunset Farms. Owned and operated by multiple generations, the farm not only produces milk for communities across the state and beyond, but also stays deeply connected locally through agricultural programs, community service, and youth involvement in 4-H and FFA.

As we celebrate Dairy Month every June, Wisconsin dairy Farmers share these stories and continue to showcase the dedication of local farmers and the strong roots of the state’s dairy tradition.