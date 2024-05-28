Meet Jemma Avalon, an unconventional mage-in-training, who longs to return to Everland Bay, her ancestral homeland, and find a way to join the renowned magical research institute there, like the women in her family before her.

Daughter of a gentle part elf-fae mother and a father with fiery dragon blood, ten years after her mother's sudden death, Jemma is working at a major museum in DC, where magic is all but outlawed. Her father wants her to assimilate and live without magic, but Jemma is determined to fully embrace her heritage.

When an ordinary day at the museum takes an extraordinary turn, Jemma is rocketed to an Everland Bay Institute under violent siege, where dark-arts mages threaten everything important to her. Once there, she joins forces with her companions and works feverishly to save Everland Bay from crumbling under enemy attack. In so doing, she finds a path to her own strength and mastery, and her heart's true home.

Local author Lynne Shaner shares her new book Journey to Everland Bay. Meet Lynne this summer at one of these signings. You can also find her on Facebook.

Dust Bunny Books, Lake Geneva, June 22;

Lion’s Mouth Books, Green Bay, June 29,

Whitefish Bay Library, October 29