Join the Virtual Movie Club!

Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 11:40:09-04

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some of the best new movies and TV series! Whether you’re looking for a musical or a chilling Netflix series, Ryan has you covered. Also, Ryan will share how you can get involved in a new virtual movie club!

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

  • Dear Evan Hansen / Universal Pictures
  • The Starling / Netflix
  • Midnight Mass / Netflix
  • Foundation / Apple TV+

You can find more movie reviews on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.

