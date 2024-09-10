Join the If You Give A Child A Book Campaign this 2024!

Dave Cook from Feldco Home Renewal is here to talk about their community involvement in the campaign "If You Give A Child A Book." Feldco employees get very involved in community projects like this. The company likes that the campaign is about children and Education.

Feldco is a long running family business! They pride themselves on not just satisfying customers – but delighting them. This is throughout their entire Feldco experience – from their first call to their consultation, installation and beyond.

