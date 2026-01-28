Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Join The Fight for Air Climb

The American Lung Association
After suffering from interstitial lung disease, Kristie Lilteich was able to receive a double lung transplant. Following her procedure, she has decided to advocate for others with lung issues. In 2025, she attended her first Fight For Air Climb, a fund-raising event where participants are given the opportunity to climb 30 flights of stairs to the top of the 411 E Wisconsin Center, to raise money for research. As someone who has received 2 new lungs, Kristie urges people to participate noting she was able to complete the climb with her condition.

Join us for the Fight For Air Climb – Milwaukee, March 21 @ 411 E Wisconsin Center at ClimbMilwaukee.org. Registration is $35 with a $100 fundraising minimum to support the mission of the American Lung Association.

