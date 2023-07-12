Join the 6th Annual ERAA

Ethan’s Run/Walk Against Addiction (ERAA) works to de-stigmatize addiction and provides a positive gathering for those who are grieving a loved one lost to addiction as well as those who are supporting someone in recovery or still using. Joining us today to represent ERAA is psychotherapist and substance abuse counselor, Robin Monson-Dupuis along with teacher for the deaf, Katie Schumacher who lost her brother to addiction. They'll offer insight to the upcoming ERAA, which will be taking place on August 5 at Konkel Park in Greenfield. The pair will also go over the importance of grief and how sibling grief specifically can be overshadowed too often.

Join them Saturday August 5 at 8am 4k Run/Walk in person and virtual anywhere and at anytime that is convenient for you. Form a team of runners/walkers in honor of your loved one! For more information, visit online at Ethan's Fund.