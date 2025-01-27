Join The 10 Year Celebration of the Winter Market!

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Sue Smith, the owner of re:Craft and Relic, is excited to announce that their Winter Market will be taking place on February 1st and 2nd at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.

The event will feature over 160 artists, makers, vintage curators and pop-up boutiques from all over the Midwest. In addition, there will also be food and live music.

The Market will be open from 11-4pm with the Early Bird Hour taking place from 10am-11am. The VIP hour will also be from 9am-10am on Saturday.

To purchase VIP hour and Early Bird Hour tickets, visit the re:Craft and Relic website at www.recraftandrelic.com These tickets are limited!