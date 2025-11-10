Join An Exclusive Evening with the MIZ

President & CEO Kelly Cieslak and COO Dacy Reimer join us on The Morning Blend to discuss an upcoming event to support Wisconsin families impacted by Parkinson’s.

Kelly and Dacy share information about Parkinson’s disease and its symptoms. The Wisconsin Parkinson Association is a statewide nonprofit serving all of WI. Its Mission is: Providing hope, community, support, and resources for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

The organization does this through many community partnerships and offers educational programming, mindful movement classes, support groups, and community events to help people live their best lives with Parkinson’s.

Go behind the plate for an Exclusive Evening with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski at Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen! Jacob “The MIZ” Misiorowski's connection to the cause is deeply personal. He’s using his platform to support thousands of Wisconsin families impacted by Parkinson's, and you can be part of it.

The event will feature complimentary craft cocktails and gourmet local bites, a fireside chat, and professional photos with “The MIZ,” as well as hear local stories of resilience and support.

Exclusive Evening with the Miz:

5:30 PM - 8 PM

November 14

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

For more information or to register, visit WI Parkinson Association. You can follow the Association on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. You can also donate on its website or Venmo: @WIParkinson