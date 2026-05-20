John McGivern Returns to The Yellow Couch

In the most recent edition of Milwaukee Magazine the cover invites readers to “Find Out What Makes John McGivern Tick”. The title of the featured article is “A One Man Show” and it’s all about John’s unexpected story which “winds from seminary to rehab, from stage to screen, from a kid growing up on the East Side to a decidedly Wisconsin type of local celebrity”.
We invited John back to chat and catch up!
Posted
In the most recent edition of Milwaukee Magazine the cover invites readers to “Find Out What Makes John McGivern Tick”. The title of the featured article is “A One Man Show” and it’s all about John’s unexpected story which “winds from seminary to rehab, from stage to screen, from a kid growing up on the East Side to a decidedly Wisconsin type of local celebrity”.