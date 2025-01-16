January is Mentoring Month!

January is national mentoring month and the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Milwaukee are looking for role models! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee has been serving youth facing adversity in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties since 1975. This year they are celebrating 50 Years of mentoring! Last year, they positively impacted over 1,700 at-risk youth, their families, and their volunteer mentors. The mentoring program is proven to help youth who face adversity succeed in and out of school. There’s a Mentoring Mix event coming up on Thursday January 30th. Visit their National Mentoring Month page via website

