Jane Hamilton on Her New Book: The Phoebe Variations

Jane Hamilton's The Phoebe Variations is a coming-of-age novel, set in the 1970s in a suburb of Chicago quite like Oak Park, IL. In a time and place where there were families of 6, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, 12 children, (how did those mothers do it?). The book is about the intense friendship of two girls, motherhood, and how music is a kind of savior. Hamilton came to write this book because she wanted to be in a space that, although harrowing at times, in its own way, was joyful.

Jane will be signing books:

- October 23 at the Wisconsin Book Fest in Madison

- October 21 at Bluehouse Books in Kenosha

