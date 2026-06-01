Jam Session! Tips for Preserving Summer’s Bounty

Summer flavors don’t have to disappear when the season ends. Culinary expert Kristina Vänni joins us with inspiration for turning fresh fruits into delicious homemade preserves.

From classic jams to creative serving ideas, Kristina shares how to enjoy your creations on everything from toast to charcuterie boards—and even turn them into thoughtful, homemade gifts.

She’s also featuring her favorite recipe, “Queen’s Jam,” a sweet blend of raspberries and wild blueberries.

Get the recipe here:

https://kristinavanni.substack.com/p/wild-blueberry-and-raspberry-jam

Follow @KristinaVanni on Instagram for more ideas.

