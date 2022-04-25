It's Time to Get Your Flowers and Vegetable Plants!

Everything is blooming at Wayne's Daughters Farm & Greenhouses. They are a 9th generation family farm. They are known for their beautiful flowers. They are family friendly, have great selections including Farmer Wayne's vegetable plants. They are all tested by Wayne himself! You have to shop early for the best selections. Mark your calendar and make a trip to Caledonia.

The season opens April 27th at 9 am.

They are located at 2429 43 rd Street in Caledonia.

WaynesdaughtersGreenhouses.com