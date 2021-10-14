It's Time To Check Your Foundation

As the leaves start to turn and the weather becomes cooler, you might see that your makeup colors are not quite right. We lose the warmth of the summer glow, freckles fade, and your skin may start to look and feel a bit drier. Debby Hagie is back from Merle Norman to explain why Fall is a good time to get your foundation checked. It's a free service from Merle Norman. They always recommend checking your foundation color every time you come replenish it. They can swatch the color on your jawline NOT on your wrist. They look for the color to “melt” into your coloring and to the tones in your neck. They often will choose 3 colors to compare to make sure you are getting the best shade.

Debby says it is ok to have more than one foundation in your makeup wardrobe.

You may prefer a lightweight CC cream or powder foundation for everyday and a fuller coverage liquid for dressier occasions. Many women even mix more than one formula to get the desired benefits of both. For instance, you may love the hydrating benefits of CC Cream but want the transfer resistance of Lasting Foundation. A quick way to add hydration to your foundation is to add a few drops of Anti-Aging Dry Oil Serum to your foundation. Not only will you get more moisture, but your skin will have a healthy

glow. Merle Norman offers 13 formulas of foundation in 160 shades! Visit them in Hales Corners, Brookfield Square, West Bend or Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc.