Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

It’s Time for “Shoulder Season”

A New Book by Christi Clancy
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 11:33:10-04

Did you know that the small town of Lake Geneva was once home to the Playboy Resort? Author Christi Clancy’s new book, Shoulder Season, is based off this fascinating history. This nostalgic tale about a small-town girl turned Playboy Bunny touches on the intoxicating moments of our youth and how they can shape our identity. Christi joins us today to discuss the rich backstory of her new novel!

Christi is launching her book this morning in East Troy at Ink Link Books. On Thursday, there is a virtual event with Boswell Book Company at 7 p.m. CT. To learn more about Christi, visit christiclancywrites.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019