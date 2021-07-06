It’s Time for “Shoulder Season”

Did you know that the small town of Lake Geneva was once home to the Playboy Resort? Author Christi Clancy’s new book, Shoulder Season, is based off this fascinating history. This nostalgic tale about a small-town girl turned Playboy Bunny touches on the intoxicating moments of our youth and how they can shape our identity. Christi joins us today to discuss the rich backstory of her new novel!

Christi is launching her book this morning in East Troy at Ink Link Books. On Thursday, there is a virtual event with Boswell Book Company at 7 p.m. CT. To learn more about Christi, visit christiclancywrites.com.