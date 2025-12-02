It's the Holiday Season at the Volo Museum!

Jim Wojdyla joins us on The Morning Blend to share how the Volo Museum is celebrating the holidays with a Trolley Adventure to Save Santa.

The Volo Museum is extending hours on the weekends all month, including a Christmas Courtyard with fun holiday decorations, free carousel rides on our vintage carousel, and an exclusive Christmas concert performed by the Rock-afire Explosion animatronic show!

From now until Friday, use code BLEND for 50% off any admission! They can be used any time in the next year, but they must be purchased by the end of the day on Friday. It cannot be used for Time Warp Express tickets as they are very limited!

For more information, visit Volo Museum