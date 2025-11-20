It's the Children’s Christmas Party This Weekend

Heidi Hornung joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a family-friendly Christmas Party for kids of all ages.

The entire family will see the most beautiful display of poinsettias and the Midwest’s Largest G-Scale Model Railroad Display. The party will include crafts for kids of all ages, food, and a visit with Santa. Tune in to learn more about the festivities.

Shady Lane Greenhouse Christmas Party:

10 AM - 3 PM*

Saturday, November 22

*Visit from Santa, 11 AM - 2 PM

W172 N7388 Shady Lane,

Menomonee Falls

For more information, visit Shady Lane Greenhouse