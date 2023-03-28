It's Oh-fish-ial, Kids Love The Outdoors!

Bob Allen is here today to dive right into connecting kids and fishing through books! His love for fishing has turned into 5 educational picture books that inspires children to enjoy friends, family and the outdoors. One of Bob's books includes a female as the main character to let girls know fishing is for everyone - “Monica the Muskie” How to catch a muskie.

Bob has an upcoming book signing on 4/15 at the West Bend Spring Fair. If you would like more information on that event or would like to order any of his books, check out Bob Allen!