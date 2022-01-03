It Is Time for The Wonderful World of Weddings Show!

The 54TH Annual Wonderful World of Weddings Show inside the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park is taking place on Saturday, January 8th and Sunday, January 9th

This is the longest running and most prestigious wedding show in Wisconsin—with the first show debuting back in 1969. It is The Place to Be for The Couple-to-Be Megan Partington is the sales manager for the show. She joins us live with a preview of all the vendors that can help you plan your special day.

Tickets are available in advance on the website for just $7.50 That’s good thru 5pm Friday, December 7th.

Otherwise they are 10 dollars the door.