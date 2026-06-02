Is Your Work Posture Silently Hurting Productivity?

Hours spent sitting at a desk or leaning over a laptop may be doing more harm than you think. Chiropractor and Author Dr. Sherry McAllister says poor posture can lead to fatigue, pain, and even lowered productivity. Simple adjustments like raising your screen, sitting upright, and taking movement breaks can make a big difference.

She also encourages awareness of everyday habits, like carrying heavy bags unevenly, which can throw the body out of balance. Her approach to “whole-being health” focuses on aligning mind, body, and daily routines for better overall wellness.

Grab her Book and learn more about Dr. McAllister and her work at https://www.f4cp.org !