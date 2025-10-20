Is Your Tap Water Safe?

Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, Executive Vice President Water Solutions at Kemira, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the importance of clean drinking water and making it accessible.

Water is life, but is it safe? A new national survey, the Kemira Water Index, reveals how Americans feel about their tap water, the true cost of keeping it clean, and just how prepared we are for water-related disasters. Tujia shares practical steps to protect this vital resource, the risks to our water supply, and the revelations from the studies of our water.

