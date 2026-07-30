Is Your Relationship Good for Your Nervous System?

How do you know if you're in the right relationship? According to clinical psychologist and best-selling author Dr. John Duffy, the answer may be simpler than you think.

Dr. Duffy shares what he calls one of the most important relationship questions you can ask yourself: Is this relationship good for my nervous system?

Rather than focusing only on chemistry, compatibility, or shared interests, Dr. Duffy encourages people to pay attention to how they feel when they're with their partner. Healthy relationships often bring a sense of calm, safety, and emotional security, while unhealthy ones can leave you feeling anxious, stressed, or emotionally drained.

Whether you're navigating a new romance or evaluating a long-term partnership, this simple "gut check" can offer valuable insight into whether a relationship is truly serving your well-being.

For more visit: https://drjohnduffy.substack.com/p/is-this-relationship-right-for-you