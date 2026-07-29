Is your Child Middle School Ready?

Find out here why your child should be middle school ready, even during the summer! Erin Krase-Minch is a Teacher and Author discussing pre-teens and what they need. Erin is heading into her 30th year of teaching middle school. She specializes in reading, math, and social thinking. She is also a published author of middle grade books. Her third book is due out in 2027!

Erin explains to Molly and Tiff how doomscrolling may be affecting the pre-teen mind. Middle school requires social skills, discover exactly what to say to your kids to break down that communicative barrier and improve problem solving skills. Watch to find the ways to best start up middle school with a positive attitude!

For more information visit her website: Erin Krase Minchk | Middle Grade Author