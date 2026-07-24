Is this the Most Accessible Behavioral Health Clinic in the Area?

Looking for a place that will stay committed to you mental health? Try Behavioral Health Clinic (BHC). The Behavioral Health Clinic has opened a new location in Brookfield, expanding access to in-person and telehealth mental health services for individuals and families across the Milwaukee metro area.

Join us as we answer why more people are seeking mental health support, what "no referal needed" means, if telehealth therapy is for you and how mental heath care is evolving in Wisconsin. Find the best conselor or mental health practitioner for you at Behavioral Health Clinic.

Schedule an appointment now at Behavioral Health Clinic - Counseling, Assessment and Psychiatric Services