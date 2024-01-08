Is It Time To Consider Memory Care For Your Loved One?

Did you notice a cognitive decline in you loved one during the holidays? If so, now what? Marie Schulist, the Mosaic and Engagement Specialist at Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care is here to guide us through the next steps. How do you decide if it is time to move to a memory care community?

Right now, Azura is offering 1 free trial session for an early memory loss class. Call 1800-842-9872 and speak with a team member about your concerns. For locations and more information visit AzuraLiving.com

