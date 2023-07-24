Intuition Boot Camp

New York Times Best Selling Author, Laura Day joins us this morning to talk about making better decisions and transforming our bodies with intuition. Laura offers how we can make better decisions and exercises that people can practice. She also shows how it can be translated to our careers and improve our physical selves. For more information, visit online at Laura Day.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 11:24:40-04
