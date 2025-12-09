Interview with Nef El Bey with C & K Healthcare Advisors & Founder of Insured By Nef

Nefertarei El Bey's goal in life is to be integral and live a purpose-filled life. She worked in healthcare for over 23 years. Her past experiences prepared her for a variety of development and leadership roles. She has worn many hats: Insurance Claims Management, Customer Service Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Auditor for Subrogation Cases—the list goes on and on.

The common thread in all these roles is people. Everyone wants to be heard and understood. All the positions she held were liaisons between the company and the people. This is how she came to know her true purpose: being a servant to humanity.

She is honored to be a community resource, helping individuals understand Medicare plans and final expenses. She’s a licensed agent for health and life in 13 states. She invests in each client by educating them and keeping them informed of updates.

Nefertarei is a wife, mother, grandma, sister, auntie, daughter, and most importantly, a child of God. She resides with her husband in Concord, NC. Her ideal weekend is having no plans and doing NOTHING! Nevertheless, when you hear her name or think of her now, know that she is passionate and always grateful to serve.

Learn more: insuredbynef.com

