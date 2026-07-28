Interview with John Badalamenti Co Founder & CEO of Safe Estate

In The Casino Mentality, veteran Wall Street insider John Badalamenti pulls back the curtain on how traditional investing quietly puts retirees at risk through market volatility, taxes, fees, and timing—often at the worst possible moment. Drawing on 30 years of firsthand experience, Badalamenti exposes why “hold and hope” strategies fail, how one market crash can trigger a devastating domino effect, and why the IRS may be your biggest silent partner in retirement. More importantly, he shows you how to take your chips off the table and build a domino-proof retirement focused on principal protection, reliable income, tax efficiency, and peace of mind. If you’re nearing retirement and want to stop gambling with your future, this book will change how you think about money—and help ensure the market can’t beat you when it matters most.

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