Internationally Renowned Author Writes About Love & Second Chances

Best-selling author Mitch Albom joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his latest novel, "Twice," which explores love, the impacts of choices, and second chances.

It’s a love story that dares to explore how our unchecked desires might mean losing what we’ve had all along. At the heart of Twice is a love story that concerns eight-year-old Alfie Logan, who discovers he has the magical ability to get a second chance at everything. He can undo any moment and live it again-- but not any love. It’s the lone caveat to his powers--once he undoes a love, that person can never fall in love with him again. For that, he must accept the consequences of his second try—for better or worse. Eventually, Alfie falls deeply in love with Gianna, the woman he believes is the one. Alfie makes a choice that changes his life forever.

You can find Twice wherever books are sold.

