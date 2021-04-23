Jonathan Nelson from Modern Woodmen of America joins us for our Financial Fridays series. He talks about how we are able to insure our cars, homes and boats, but what about ourselves? Life Insurance can make a big difference! Call Jonathan with information on how to get started. (262) 221-8299
Insuring Your Greatest Asset - YOU!
Financial Fridays With Modern Woodmen
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 23, 2021
