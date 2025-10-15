Inspiring The Next Generation of Scientists, Engineers, Artists, and Innovators

Emily Calandrelli, The Space Girl, joins us on The Morning Blend to show how the household brand Arm & Hammer is empowering students' creativity to new heights.

It's Annual Baking Soda Rocket Day incorporates science, mathematics, technology, engineering, and the arts in a fun and engaging way. 18,000 classrooms across the country participated, with Emily Calandrelli making a stop at a New York school to engage with students in the celebration.

A baking soda rocket is an easy science experiment using Arm & Hammer baking soda, vinegar, pencils, and tape. The day not only celebrates the sciences but also launches futures for the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators, and artists with hands-on experiences.

For more information and hands-on creativity, visit armandhammer.com/steam