Inspiring Messages To Get Through Turbulent Times

How to get THROUGH life -- messages, inspiration and guidance to handle the curves that life throws our way. From divorce and heartbreak -- to losing family & friends -- Author Keshonda Willis shares insights from her own journey in a new book with affirmations and journal prompts. She also explains why it's not only okay -- but also good to selfishly focus on our own journey.

Her book is NEVERTHELESS- Realizing God's Will for Your Life.

You can meet Keshonda this Saturday, March 19th from 2-4 pm at Bethel AME Church on North 25th street in Milwaukee.