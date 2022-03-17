How to get THROUGH life -- messages, inspiration and guidance to handle the curves that life throws our way. From divorce and heartbreak -- to losing family & friends -- Author Keshonda Willis shares insights from her own journey in a new book with affirmations and journal prompts. She also explains why it's not only okay -- but also good to selfishly focus on our own journey.
Her book is NEVERTHELESS- Realizing God's Will for Your Life.
You can meet Keshonda this Saturday, March 19th from 2-4 pm at Bethel AME Church on North 25th street in Milwaukee.
Inspiring Messages To Get Through Turbulent Times
with Local Author Keshonda Willis
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 11:24:36-04
