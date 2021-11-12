Inspire Your Kids To Get Active

Active kids do better at home, at school, and in life. That’s why Nike invests in programs and initiatives that educate kids about the power of play and how they can inspire play within their own communities. Nike is launching a new footwear and inclusive sports apparel for kids based on insights from girl basketball players: Nike Air Zoom Crossover and Inclusive Basketball Apparel Collection. Basketball star Lisa Leslie and Vice President of North America Kids at Nike, Karie Conner explain the inspiration behind the new line of inclusive footwear and apparel and more!

For information visit nike.com