Inspire Your Kids To Get Active

with Nike
Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 12:28:25-05

Active kids do better at home, at school, and in life. That’s why Nike invests in programs and initiatives that educate kids about the power of play and how they can inspire play within their own communities. Nike is launching a new footwear and inclusive sports apparel for kids based on insights from girl basketball players: Nike Air Zoom Crossover and Inclusive Basketball Apparel Collection. Basketball star Lisa Leslie and Vice President of North America Kids at Nike, Karie Conner explain the inspiration behind the new line of inclusive footwear and apparel and more!

For information visit nike.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

