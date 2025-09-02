Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint
Inside Your Next Favorite Series, "SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint"
Producer and host Susan K. Wehrley, joins us along with contestants Carissa DiPietro and Jola Rose, on The Morning Blend to discuss how this book became a docu-reality series.

Susan K. Wehrley, author of the bestselling book SHIFT, tells her true story about how she uncovered a family secret, only to discover she could trust her gut even though others were telling her it was her silly imagination. Now, she has produced her own docu-reality series after working with L.A. producers for two years and will reveal to you the blueprint on how you can get beyond your chattering mind to trust that gut-alert that may have caused her to react in the past. SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint is coined as “Part Survivor. Part Masterclass.”

The premiere is on Wednesday, September 10, from 4:30 to 6 pm at the Marcus Hillside Theater in Delafield. SHIFT: The Gut Intelligence Blueprint that will begin airing on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV beginning September 17th.

