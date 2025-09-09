Inside the Latest Production of OLD WICKED SONGS

Elyse Edelman and Brent Hazelton join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the OLD WICKED SONGS performances.

Working on the production of OLD WICKED SONGS, Elyse and Brent discuss what intrigued them about the script, the cast, and the experiences that led them on the path for this upcoming performance. OLD WICKED SONGS deals with the weight of history, the healing power of music, and intergenerational connection, and real experiences bring that weight to the stage.

OLD WICKED SONGS:

September 19 - October 5

