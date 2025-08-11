Inside 'Bathroom Camping,' an Expert Weighs In

Therapist Andrea Cennington joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss why Gen Z's quirky aesthetic choice may reveal something deeper.

The "bathroom camping" trend, turning bathrooms into makeshift hideouts with blankets, snacks, and soft lighting to decompress, cry, or just exist without being perceived. The trend follows the perceived social pressure on young people to always be "on" in a hyper-curated world, and a turn to fight social burnout.

