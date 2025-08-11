Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Inside 'Bathroom Camping,' an Expert Weighs In

The Boho Therapist
Inside 'Bathroom Camping,' an Expert Weighs In
Posted

Therapist Andrea Cennington joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss why Gen Z's quirky aesthetic choice may reveal something deeper.

The "bathroom camping" trend, turning bathrooms into makeshift hideouts with blankets, snacks, and soft lighting to decompress, cry, or just exist without being perceived. The trend follows the perceived social pressure on young people to always be "on" in a hyper-curated world, and a turn to fight social burnout.

Tune in to learn more about Gen Z's burnout, social media fatigue, and how to create healthier self-regulation rituals.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo