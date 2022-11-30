Innovative Clinician House Call Services

No more waiting rooms! Pivotal Health provides urgent care, primary care, and mental healthcare to patients in their homes, apartments, dorm rooms, offices, or even soccer fields. Consumers can use the Pivotal Health mobile app to easily schedule a house call at a time that works for them. A Pivotal Health clinician will then come to the patient. Pivotal Health is in network with all major health plans including UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield, Humana, Cigna, and more. Visits cost the same or less as going to your doctor’s office or an urgent care clinic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Culp and Lead Nurse Practitioner Jessica Dekan joins us to talk about their services. Download the Pivotal Health mobile app on the Apple app store or the Google Play store for Android. Call them at 888-688-4746 to schedule a visit. For more information, please visit https://pivotalhealth.care