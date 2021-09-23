Watch
Incorporating Pumpkin Into Your Pet’s Diet

With Fruitables
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 11:05:14-04

As we approach spooky season, pumpkins are everywhere. The next time you’re making pumpkin pie or pumpkin seeds, consider sharing a pumpkin treat with your dog! Using low-calorie pumpkin as a fortified pet food supplement can help address pet obesity in a tasty way. Veteran Food Editor Stacie Billis is here to share more information about this superfood for your dogs.

