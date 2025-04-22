Improving Maternal Care in the Black Community

Outreach Community Health Centers is committed to improving Black maternal and infant health through comprehensive, wraparound services for expecting and new mothers. With over 40 years of experience, their Milwaukee-based clinics offer a wide range of primary care including prenatal care, OB/GYN, pediatric services, and more. Ebony Ssali and Dr. Hilary French will discuss the urgent disparities Black birthing people face and how the community can help create more equitable outcomes. Tune in to learn how access to care, advocacy, and support can shape a healthier future for families.

To schedule an appointment visit or call (414) 727-6320 today!