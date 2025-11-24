Improving Connection Through Meaningful Conversations Over the Holidays

Damali Peterman, Esq., joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a simple method for addressing difficult conversations and unspoken expectations.

One powerful way to do that is by using the C.H.E.E.R. method a simple roadmap to help you stay calm, kind, and connected no matter what the dinner table throws your way.

C – Choose connection over being right.

H – Have a soft start.

E – Empathize, don’t evangelize.

E – Exit gracefully

R – Redirect.

If you want a quick cheat sheet for what not to discuss, remember the Five P’s—Politics, Paychecks, Parenting, Partners, and Personal appearance. These are the conversation landmines that tend to explode at holiday tables. Instead, shift the focus to gratitude, travel, food, music, or funny stories from the past year, anything that builds connection instead of comparison.

Watch The Morning Blend for more information.