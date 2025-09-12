Improve Your Confidence with Microneedling

Want to do something that improves your skin with minimal downtime? Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us on The Morning Blend to share how microneedling could help you.

Microneedling is a procedure that delivers microinjuries to the skin, leaving temporary open microchannels that allow for deep penetration of selected products. The microinjury triggers your skin to enter a natural repair mode, treating a variety of problems, including acne, fine lines, scars, and pigment issues, while stimulating collagen and elastin production. Wisconsin Vein and MediSpa can also add on a topical exosome treatment to reduce inflammation that may occur.

