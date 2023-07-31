Impacting the Youth One Pedal at a Time

Executive Director of Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW), Rechelle Chaffee along with Wisconsin Center District (WCD) Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Sarah Maio will be joining us to discuss their upcoming events. Their first event is the ICan Bike Camp which helps teach children/youth with a variety of disabilities how to ride a bike. Rechelle and Sarah share why young people on the spectrum benefit from riding a bike and what will make this year's camp special. ASSEW was also chosen as the winner of the WCD Gala Giveaway and they will host the gala in June of 2024. The ICan Bike Camp will take place August 14-18 at the Milwaukee Curling Club in Cedarburg. For more information or to register go online at iCan Bike Camp or call 414-988-1680.

