Immerse Yourself in Art!

At Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel
Posted at 3:09 PM, Aug 25, 2021
If you have a passion for art, you will love the creative hub that is Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel. With a prime location in the entertainment district, every aspect of the hotel is inspired by music, painting, sculpture, and design. While it’s a place to discover, it’s also a place to connect. Today, Entertainment Guru, David Caruso, and Curator, Samantha Timm, give us a sneak peek at the modern luxury experience with an artful twist.

For learn more, visit SaintKateArts.com. Click here to join a champagne art tour, on select Fridays and Saturdays at 4 PM.

