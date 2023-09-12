If You Give A Child A Book Campaign!

Dave Cook from Feldco Home Renewal is here to talk about their community involvement in the campaign "If You Give A Child A Book." Feldco employees get very involved in community projects like this. The company likes that the campaign is about children and Education.

Feldco is a family run business for almost 50 years. They pride themselves on not just satisfying customers – but delighting them. This is throughout their entire Feldco experience – from their first call to their consultation, installation and beyond.

The team also donates product and time when they can. They have provided windows for Habitat for Humanity and had employees help with the build.

Feldco can also help us get our homes ready for the winter season. With some warm weather left just before the start of winter, there is still time to tackle some home renewal projects before the cold weather hits. Feldco specializes in windows, siding, doors and roofing and is offering a buy one window get one free, with no interest until 2025. By preparing your home for the winter, you can expect lower gas and energy bills too. You can reach Feldco at 866-4FELDCO or visit us at 4feldco.com.