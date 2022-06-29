The Idahoan foods "Mashed in America Tour" experience kicks off tomorrow at Elkhart Lake's Road America. Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace, is joining us with all the delicious details.

Tomorrow through July 3, you can enjoy a free cup of Idahoan mashed potatoes, play some games and even snap a selfie on the now famous couch potato. This is an event that tastes good and is doing good. Idahoan Foods is making a donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. For more information about this super fun event, please visit idahoan.com/tour