Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Fillers, According to a Board-Certified Dermatologist

Board‑certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara shares insights from her partnership with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, to help demystify hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable fillers. Dr. Gohara explains how HA fillers work to add subtle, natural‑looking volume and why choosing a licensed, experienced provider is essential for safe, personalized results. She also clears up common misconceptions about looking “overdone,” reminding viewers that the right plan, product, and professional can create refreshed, confidence‑boosting outcomes. Her guidance empowers viewers to make informed decisions about their aesthetic goals.