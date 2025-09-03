How You Can Make a Difference in Children's Lives Today

Kaeli Erskine joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.

Remember the magic of Scholastic Book Fair week at your school? You can help recreate that excitement for students living in poverty—children who may never have the chance to own a book, let alone shop at a book fair. By donating to the "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign, you can help bring free Scholastic Book Fairs to schools in need.

Monetary donations for this program stay local to the Southeastern Wisconsin community, providing essential support for increasing child literacy rates. Today, September 3, the Fund is matching all donations up to $200,000.

For more information or to donate, you can text: "4books" to 50155. Or check out the website TMJ4 Give A Book

