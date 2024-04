Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay has Movie and TV series reviews on this Friday!

1. Challengers / MGM - See It (movie)

2. Dead Boy Detectives / Netflix - Skip It (TV Series)

3. Infested / Shudder - Stream It (movie)

Ryan Jay Movie Club: - The Idea of You - Weds, May 1, 7pm, Enter to win 2 reserved seats at RyanJayReviews.com!